9 times the reality of online shopping didn't quite live up to expectations

There's nothing worse than a new piece of clothing looking absolutely nothing like the picture.

Online shopping is one of the greatest inventions of the modern era. You can order yourself a whole new wardrobe with just a click of a button, and without having to leave your house.

However, that’s not to say it’s a completely flawless process. Who amongst us hasn’t been unpleasantly surprised unwrapping a new order, to find it looks absolutely nothing like expected?

This is what Twitter user Becky_Latham27 found when she ordered a new coat from Urban Outfitters, which didn’t quite fit as she’d imagined…

Thank you @UrbanOutfitters it’s exactly like I imagined x pic.twitter.com/UgzmeYLr8I — Becky (@Becky_Latham27) April 6, 2018

And she’s not alone. Here are 8 other instances where people’s hopes for their online shop haven’t quite lived up to the reality:

1. When the size isn’t quite what you imagined

My mum ordered my nephew a converse rucksack for school online and this is what came 😭 pic.twitter.com/zNzeRARtxC — Dan (@dzzzny) December 8, 2015

2. When the dress unexpectedly has circular boob patches

With prom season coming up, just reminding everyone why you shouldn't order your prom dress online.. pic.twitter.com/J3KxTUkkN2 — Han (@hannnahhnicolee) April 6, 2017

3. When the trousers don’t look like they were made for a human body

When Pretty Little Thing think I have legs like Kendal Jenner 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/b3oZYLbUDY — Beth Mcnamara (@BethmaccaNew) October 3, 2017

4. When the prom dress really doesn’t look like the picture

this is what happens when you order your prom dress online pic.twitter.com/z3Q07SGdjn — hal (@marrahaley) May 8, 2016

5. When you quite evidently ordered knock-offs and not the real thing

The joys of Internet shopping 😂 pic.twitter.com/zccFoEuVNA — Andy Leeman (@AndyLeeman91) March 23, 2017

6. When there’s a dodgy typo

7. When you learn the hard way not to order your prom dress online

Why you should never order your prom dress online: pic.twitter.com/pMwNj548ia — Gillian Willemsen (@gwillbeloved) May 7, 2015

8. When something looks a whole lot cuter in the picture

so, I thought I ordered this really cute wifey nightgown but this is what I got instead. Lol just don't buy anything online. pic.twitter.com/n6MjVragU7 — farahhhh (@faarraahh_) December 28, 2016

