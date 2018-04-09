You should be using two different shampoos every time you wash your hair, according to the Kardashians' stylist

As hair stylist (not to mention BFF) to the Kardashian clan – and heaps of other A-list beauties – and founder of much-loved Ouai haircare brand, there’s not much Jen Atkin doesn’t know about achieving red carpet-worthy hair.

So when Hollywood’s hottest tress-tamer tells you that you’ve been shampooing your hair all wrong it’s time to listen up.

That’s what Atkin revealed at a recent Ouai event in the UK. As Popsugar reports, the 38-year-old recommends using two shampoos instead of one whenever you wash your hair, particularly if you have long, colour-treated hair.

Why? Because the effects of colouring mean your strands vary in condition from root to tip, so Atkin advises using a volumising shampoo on your scalp and a moisturising shampoo at the ends.

The effect is even more pronounced if you have balayage or ombre colour, the hair guru says, which makes a lot of sense when you think about it. Since brunettes and blondes have very different hair needs, if your locks go from dark to light they’ll have different requirements too.

So now you know how target your tresses to achieve the perfect balance. To give you an extra helping hand, here are three dependable shampoo duos that deliver volume and hydration from root to tip…

