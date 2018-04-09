'Glitter gives you instant glamour' - Helena Christensen reveals her make-up must-haves

9th Apr 18 | Beauty

The supermodel and photographer tells Katie Wright about the beauty products she can't live without.

The title ‘supermodel’ is bandied around a lot these days and bestowed upon practically any fashionista who has landed a couple of magazine covers, or garnered a few million Instagram followers.

But you know who is without question worthy of that moniker? Helena Christensen.

The Danish beauty’s ‘super’ status was cemented last year, when she was asked to return to the catwalk – alongside Nineties fashion alumni Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford – by Donatella Versace to mark the 20th anniversary of brother Gianni’s death.

“It was fun and very hectic,” Christensen says of the experience. “It felt beautiful to honour Gianni by walking together with his sister Donatella and the other girls, whom he cared so much about. And it was emotional to see and feel everyone’s reaction afterwards.”

That runway renaissance aside, these days the 49-year-old works primarily behind the camera, her latest project partnering with Huawei to shoot a series of portraits on the brand’s new P20 Pro smartphone.

As a professional photographer and supermodel, Christensen must be a dab hand at taking a sensational selfie?

Helena Christensen
(Huawei/PA)

“Lighting is the most important factor for an interesting photo. And there doesn’t necessarily have to be a lot of light,” she advises. “If you have the time, move around with the camera pointed at you and find the unique light. Also, just grabbing the phone and taking a random shot in a car at night with streetlights and other car lights flashing behind you can be really cool.”

Obviously, it helps to have the ageless good looks of a supermodel when snapping a self portrait, but the brunette loves make-up as well and is happy to spill on the products she adores most, from the perfect red lippie, to mascara that will make your eyes pop.

Get ready for your perfect selfie with Helena Christensen’s top make-up must-haves…

Brooklyn scrub up for today’s job @harryjoshhair @cgonzalezbeauty

A post shared by Helena (@helenachristensen) on

1. Red lipstick

“I love red lips and any lipstick that has a perfect shade of bright lush red is a must. Chanel La Fascinante and MAC Ruby Woo are two great ones.”

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in La Fascinante
(Chanel/PA)

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in La Fascinante, £31, Boots

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
(MAC/PA)

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, £17.50

2. Mascara

“Givenchy has a wonderful mascara with a rounded tip that gives every lash a beautiful curl and coverage.”

Givenchy Phenomen'Eyes Renewal Mascara
(Givenchy/PA)

Givenchy Phenomen’Eyes Renewal Mascara, £25, FeelUnique.com

3. Highlighter

“Shimmer is great for cheeks, eyelids and the top of lips, plus shoulders and collar bones. Marc Jacobs has the perfect one, Dew Drops.”

Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter
(Marc Jacobs/PA)

Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter, £32, John Lewis

4. Lip and cheek tint

“Armani Lip Magnet is great for cheek blush and lip tint.”

Armani Lip Magnet in Fusion
(Armani Beauty/PA)

Armani Lip Magnet in Fusion, £30

5. Glitter

“Too Faced has a great eye glitter called Fairy Queen, that gives you instant glamour.”

Too Faced Glitter Pop Eyeliner Fairy Queen
(Too Faced/PA)

Too Faced Glitter Pop Eyeliner Fairy Queen, £16

The Huawei P20 Pro smartphone is available nationwide now.

