Meghan Markle taps into the trench coat trend at her latest public appearance with Prince Harry

Earlier today, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Bath to watch some of the UK team trials for the 2018 Invictus Games, set to take place in Sydney in October.

For the event, at the University of Bath Sports Training Village, the couple both wore black and yellow Invictus zip-up tops, Markle pairing hers with black Runaway Skinny Flare jeans from American brand Mother and a khaki coat from Babaton for Aritzia, a Canadian label the 36-year-old has worn on several occasions before.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Coats have become a key part of the former actress’ wardrobe in her new royal role, and this is yet another example of how she manages to put together outfits that are classic but still on trend.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Trench coats are a major trend this spring, but not just any old beige mac.

As seen on the catwalks of Celine, Valentino, Max Mara and more, this season’s trenches are elevated beyond the ordinary and rendered in a variety of colours – and Markle’s khaki version is a prime example.

With just six weeks to go until her nuptials, all eyes are on the royal bride-to-be – but she continues to impress with her fashion choices. We just can’t wait to see what her wedding dress looks like now…

© Press Association 2018