Spicy Pancakes Filled With Spiced Potato And Spinach

Thu, 17 May 2018

Spicy Pancakes Filled With Spiced Potato And Spinach As Well As Burnt Aubergene And Spinach Curry

Paul’s note on the recipe:

Vegetable Cheela or let’s call it a savoury chickpea pancakes are a simple low carb, high protein, gluten free Indian pancake that takes minutes to make and are so easy to prepare at home.

These Chickpea flour pancakes are crepe like savoury treats for anytime of the day as well as great bread alternative for kid’s lunches.

Add veggies of your choice to the batter for an omelette style dish or serve with roasted veggies and a dip or as we will do this morning, fill them and fold them for a low carb protein packed gluten-free savoury street food style snack.

Serves 4

Ingredients

200g of Gram Flour ( chickpea flour)

200/250ml of water

Pinch of salt to taste

¼ tsp of carom seeds( use dried thyme as a substitute) ¼ tsp of turmeric

1 tsp crushed garlic

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp chopped green chilli

oil

Method

In a bowl mix your 200g of gram flour with the salt, carom (thyme) and turmeric and gradually add your water until you achieve that “pancake batter” style consistency with no lumps.

Then add in your crushed garlic, ginger and chilli and mix in (again guys tweak this to your own palate) If you can make a pancake then you can skip this step but for those of us that need a little guidance, On a medium heat, heat a non-stick pan and add a little dribble of oil into it and add enough batter to lightly coat the base of the pan( think thin crepe style) .

Watch as the batter starts to dry out and the edges start to crisp up and the thin crepe starts to dry , you may even see it slightly browning through , we don’t need to turn the cheela guys, this only takes a few minutes to cook.

If you are filling your cheela then now is the time to pop in your filling of choice an then just roll it and serve it.

This morning, we will be serving them filled with spicy potatoes and spinach (Sag Aloo) and a Melt-in-the-Mouth Burnt Aubergine and Spinach Curry.