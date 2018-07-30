Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 30 July 2018

The Taoiseach defends his handling of the Cervical cancer scandal

The Taoiseach has defended his handling of the Cervical Check scandal and his promise that no woman should have to go through the legal system in order to get compensation

Two hit men hired by the Kinahan crime gang for a murder plot, are jailed on gun charges

Two gunmen contracted by the Kinahan crime cartel to murder another gang member, have been jailed for...

Monday, 30 July 2018

Devastating wildfires sweep across California, as heartbreaking stories of tragedy emerge

In the United States, a state of emergency is now in place across much of Northern California, as...

Monday, 30 July 2018

California wildfires force thousands from their homes

US police say a sixth person has died in a raging wildfire in Northern California that has destroyed...

Monday, 30 July 2018

Taoiseach defends his handling of cervical check scandal

The Taoiseach has defended his handling of the cervical check scandal and his promise that no woman...

Monday, 30 July 2018

New report into disappearance of MH370 published

A new report into the disappearance of MH370 says the possibility of unlawful intervention by a third...

Monday, 30 July 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline...

Sunday, 29 July 2018

Kathleen Chada's Fears

A call for minimum sentencing from a woman whose sons were murdered by their dad.

Friday, 27 July 2018

Hose Pipe Ban Continues

Irish water says the hosepipe ban will stay in place until the end of august

Friday, 27 July 2018
