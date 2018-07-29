Monday, 30th July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Claire Brock
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh
Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/ElCUh7B0uu
On 3News at 5:30 with @ColetteFitzIRL on TV3 -Two jailed over foiled gang plot -Taoiseach defends state's handli… t.co/SUoPKLlK9G
On #3news at 5.30- 2 Dublin men are jailed for their roles in a foiled hit last August t.co/qlBxmI5li1
Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/mP63OJBbyz
Over 500 hikers are reportedly stranded on an Indonesian volcano due to landslides, a day after a 6.4 magnitude qua… t.co/iZP3O2mYhV
Polls have opened in Zimbabwe's first post-Mugabe election. President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday accused rival ca… t.co/MEwTIOcXxU
US police say a sixth person has died in a raging wildfire in northern California that has destroyed more than 600… t.co/dW2AVH9U6e
WATCH: She was one of the big stars of her generation and now some iconic items belonging to the late Hollywood act… t.co/kgA7Q91NaY