Monday, 30 July

The latest news headlines.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - 20 years of heartbreak
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Waterford stabbing investigation
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Turbulent times at Ryanair
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - May Day. May Day.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - anti social media.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin...
Over 500 hikers are reportedly stranded on an Indonesian volcano due to landslides, a day after a 6.4 magnitude qua… t.co/iZP3O2mYhV
Polls have opened in Zimbabwe's first post-Mugabe election. President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday accused rival ca… t.co/MEwTIOcXxU
US police say a sixth person has died in a raging wildfire in northern California that has destroyed more than 600… t.co/dW2AVH9U6e
WATCH: She was one of the big stars of her generation and now some iconic items belonging to the late Hollywood act… t.co/kgA7Q91NaY
WATCH: Tens of thousands of people have enjoyed the Bray Air Display in Co. Wicklow. The main attraction was the RA… t.co/gbVNZNGDfr
3News Exclusive: Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy on why he wants to be President and how he will run his campaign.… t.co/yI5Lr5sUZc
Producing 3News at 5:30 on TV3: #Aras18 exclusive & California fires t.co/tyjZB0nwbj
Gavin Duffy has spoken to @3NewsIreland about his plans for the #aras18 presidential campaign... see his interview… t.co/ak2xwemo8M