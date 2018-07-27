Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Sunday, 29 July 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

 

Kathleen Chada's Fears

A call for minimum sentencing from a woman whose sons were murdered by their dad.

Friday, 27 July 2018

Hose Pipe Ban Continues

Irish water says the hosepipe ban will stay in place until the end of august

Friday, 27 July 2018

Californian Wildfires

An emergency is declared in the state as wildfires destroy thousands of acres and force people to flee...

Friday, 27 July 2018

Fresh appeal for info on Deirdre Jacob

Gardai and the family of missing woman Deirdre Jacob have issued a fresh appeal for information, 20...

Friday, 27 July 2018

Serious indications that arson may have been behind the deadly Greek wildfires

Authorities in Greece say there are now 'serious indications' that arson may have been behind the...

Friday, 27 July 2018

A Carlow woman whose husband killed their two sons has called for minimum sentencing to be introduced

A Carlow woman, whose husband killed their two sons, has called for minimum sentencing to be...

Friday, 27 July 2018

Woman taking case over cancer smear test results tells court of her pain

A mother of one taking a High Court case over the handling of her cancer smear test results has been...

Thursday, 26 July 2018

Fatal stabbing in Waterford

A teenager is still being questioned by Gardai this evening after a man died in a stabbing in County...

Thursday, 26 July 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: She was one of the big stars of her generation and now some iconic items belonging to the late Hollywood act… t.co/kgA7Q91NaY

6:34 PM - 29 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Tens of thousands of people have enjoyed the Bray Air Display in Co. Wicklow. The main attraction was the RA… t.co/gbVNZNGDfr

6:19 PM - 29 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

3News Exclusive: Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy on why he wants to be President and how he will run his campaign.… t.co/yI5Lr5sUZc

6:15 PM - 29 Jul 18

3News
@garethoconnor
Follow

Producing 3News at 5:30 on TV3: #Aras18 exclusive & California fires t.co/tyjZB0nwbj

5:32 PM - 29 Jul 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

Gavin Duffy has spoken to @3NewsIreland about his plans for the #aras18 presidential campaign... see his interview… t.co/ak2xwemo8M

5:28 PM - 29 Jul 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

Businessman @GavinDuffy joins the race for the Aras. I speak to him about his presidential intentions on… t.co/SG1OkLssMo

5:27 PM - 29 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Exclusive: Businessman Gavin Duffy on his presidential bid -Deadly fires sweep… t.co/1RGJZVvres

5:21 PM - 29 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Exclusive: On 3News at 5:30 - Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy on why he wants to be President and how he will run… t.co/zt6f24dMyj

5:17 PM - 29 Jul 18