Friday, 27 July 2018

Fresh appeal for info on Deirdre Jacob

Gardai and the family of missing woman Deirdre Jacob have issued a fresh appeal for information, 20 years after she disappeared. 

Serious indications that arson may have been behind the deadly Greek wildfires

Authorities in Greece say there are now 'serious indications' that arson may have been behind the...

Friday, 27 July 2018

A Carlow woman whose husband killed their two sons has called for minimum sentencing to be introduced

A Carlow woman, whose husband killed their two sons, has called for minimum sentencing to be...

Friday, 27 July 2018

Woman taking case over cancer smear test results tells court of her pain

A mother of one taking a High Court case over the handling of her cancer smear test results has been...

Thursday, 26 July 2018

Fatal stabbing in Waterford

A teenager is still being questioned by Gardai this evening after a man died in a stabbing in County...

Thursday, 26 July 2018

Warm tributes to the man who lost his life in the Greek wildfires

Colleagues of Brian O'Callaghan Westropp, the Irishman who died in the Greek wildfires have been...

Thursday, 26 July 2018

Stabbing in Waterford

A man in his twenties has died after a fatal stabbing in county Waterford overnight.

Thursday, 26 July 2018

Irishman killed in Greek wildfires

Tributes have been paid to an irishman who was killed in the Greek wildfires. 

Thursday, 26 July 2018

Limerick woman continuing evidence in high court action over misinterpretation of cervical smears tests

A limerick woman who has cervical and breast cancer is continuing her evidence today in her high court...

Thursday, 26 July 2018
3News
@Niamhk
Mother of 2 boys killed by their father calls for tougher sentencing laws. This week marks the 5th anniversary of t…

12:16 PM - 27 Jul 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
On #3News at 12.30 - fresh Deirdre Jacob appeal, search for fire victims continues in Greece, Waterford stab suspec…

12:08 PM - 27 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
North Korea handed over the remains of what's believed to be US soldiers killed during the Korean War. A US plane f…

6:59 AM - 27 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has rejected a key section of Theresa May's plan on proposals for life after Brexi…

6:45 AM - 27 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Greece says there are 'serious indications' of arson behind the deadly wildfire that killed at least 82 people. It'…

6:45 AM - 27 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
A new Spice Girls exhibition is set to launch in London tomorrow. From dresses to space suits, mopeds to dolls and…

6:28 AM - 27 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
On 3 News at 10: Child porn crackdown - homes searched in child abuse inquiry Gardai investigate fatal…

9:47 PM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig

6:59 PM - 26 Jul 18