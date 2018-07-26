Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Friday, 27 July 2018

Friday, 27th July

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - 20 years of heartbreak

Thursday, 26th July

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Waterford stabbing investigation

Thursday, 26 July 2018

Wednesday, 25th July

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Turbulent times at Ryanair

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Monday, 23 July

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh.

Monday, 23 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 20 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - May Day. May Day.

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Wednesday, 18th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - anti social media.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Tuesday, 17th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin...

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Monday, 16th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.

Monday, 16 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@Niamhk
Follow

Mother of 2 boys killed by their father calls for tougher sentencing laws. This week marks the 5th anniversary of t… t.co/BRtX3R9qBE

12:16 PM - 27 Jul 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30 - fresh Deirdre Jacob appeal, search for fire victims continues in Greece, Waterford stab suspec… t.co/HLs1JNAKK4

12:08 PM - 27 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

North Korea handed over the remains of what's believed to be US soldiers killed during the Korean War. A US plane f… t.co/6n8YcgEYvu

6:59 AM - 27 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has rejected a key section of Theresa May's plan on proposals for life after Brexi… t.co/zI8oafSmHC

6:45 AM - 27 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Greece says there are 'serious indications' of arson behind the deadly wildfire that killed at least 82 people. It'… t.co/Pj5jot6btk

6:45 AM - 27 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A new Spice Girls exhibition is set to launch in London tomorrow. From dresses to space suits, mopeds to dolls and… t.co/PYQWePTuRE

6:28 AM - 27 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 10: Child porn crackdown - homes searched in child abuse inquiry Gardai investigate fatal… t.co/twgUvaEWiM

9:47 PM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/Pr5iM89sSN

6:59 PM - 26 Jul 18