Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 26 July 2018

Thursday, 26 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Wednesday, 25th July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Claire Brock

Monday, 23 July 2018

Sunday, 22nd July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh

Sunday, 22 July 2018

Saturday, 21st July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Michael Ryan

Saturday, 21 July 2018

Friday, 20 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 20 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - on the Brexit frontline - the embattled British Prime Minister visits...

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Wednesday, 18th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - the freed Thai boys speak for the first time about their...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/Pr5iM89sSN

6:59 PM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

"I'm not frightened of dying, but I don't want to die"- Ruth Morrissey's emotional testimony at the High Court duri… t.co/S0srZBpIGt

5:17 PM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Conor McGregor sentenced at NY court, Man dies after Waterford stabbing, Tributes to Irishman killed in Greece fire… t.co/tn4pdmknyh

4:59 PM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/R1uWZQi9S2

3:06 PM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

"I'm not frightened to die, but I dont want to die"- Ruth Morrissey give more powerful testimony at the High Court… t.co/YcncHgLurE

12:23 PM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

25 year old man stabbed to death in Dunmore East, Co. Waterford. A 17 year old has been arrested and is being held… t.co/hkdoukMTRV

8:10 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A wildfire in California has forced the closure of the Yosemite National Park. #3News

6:23 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Former cricketer Imran Khan and his party appear to have taken a commanding lead in Pakistan's election. But the po… t.co/lDoZ5zUXan

6:22 AM - 26 Jul 18