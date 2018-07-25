Thursday, 26th July

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Waterford stabbing investigation
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Turbulent times at Ryanair
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - May Day. May Day.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - anti social media.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin...
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.
"I'm not frightened to die, but I dont want to die"- Ruth Morrissey give more powerful testimony at the High Court… t.co/YcncHgLurE
25 year old man stabbed to death in Dunmore East, Co. Waterford. A 17 year old has been arrested and is being held… t.co/hkdoukMTRV
A wildfire in California has forced the closure of the Yosemite National Park. #3News
Former cricketer Imran Khan and his party appear to have taken a commanding lead in Pakistan's election. But the po… t.co/lDoZ5zUXan
300 Ryanair flights will be grounded again today because of cabin crew strikes in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium. #3News
Conor McGregor is due to appear to court in the US again today. He's facing charges relating to an attack on a bus… t.co/t78GtTINWI
Donald Trump has reached a deal with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker which may avert a fu… t.co/d8SC87ujFx
On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 -Dozens of people still missing following a series of deadly wildfires near Athens in… t.co/QB0QlPDb6E