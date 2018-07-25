Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 26 July 2018

Thursday, 26th July

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Waterford stabbing investigation

Wednesday, 25th July

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Turbulent times at Ryanair

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Monday, 23 July

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh.

Monday, 23 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 20 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - May Day. May Day.

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Wednesday, 18th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - anti social media.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Tuesday, 17th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin...

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Monday, 16th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.

Monday, 16 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin 

Friday, 13 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

"I'm not frightened to die, but I dont want to die"- Ruth Morrissey give more powerful testimony at the High Court… t.co/YcncHgLurE

12:23 PM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

25 year old man stabbed to death in Dunmore East, Co. Waterford. A 17 year old has been arrested and is being held… t.co/hkdoukMTRV

8:10 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A wildfire in California has forced the closure of the Yosemite National Park. #3News

6:23 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Former cricketer Imran Khan and his party appear to have taken a commanding lead in Pakistan's election. But the po… t.co/lDoZ5zUXan

6:22 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

300 Ryanair flights will be grounded again today because of cabin crew strikes in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium. #3News

6:22 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Conor McGregor is due to appear to court in the US again today. He's facing charges relating to an attack on a bus… t.co/t78GtTINWI

6:22 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Donald Trump has reached a deal with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker which may avert a fu… t.co/d8SC87ujFx

6:21 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 -Dozens of people still missing following a series of deadly wildfires near Athens in… t.co/QB0QlPDb6E

6:20 AM - 26 Jul 18