Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 26 July 2018

Limerick woman continuing evidence in high court action over misinterpretation of cervical smears tests

A limerick woman who has cervical and breast cancer is continuing her evidence today in her high court action over alleged misinterpretation of cervical smears tests as part of the CervicalCheck screening programme. 

Stabbing in Waterford

A man in his twenties has died after a fatal stabbing in county Waterford overnight.

Thursday, 26 July 2018

Irishman killed in Greek wildfires

Tributes have been paid to an irishman who was killed in the Greek wildfires. 

Thursday, 26 July 2018

An Irish man missing in Greece since massive wildfires broke out has been confirmed dead

Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp was on honeymoon in one of the areas devastated by the flames in recent days

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Ryanair Pilots' Strike

An escalation in the dispute at Ryanair. Pilots put on protective notice and another strike day...

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

High Court Action

A Limerick mother of one, who could have less than a year to live, has started a High Court action...

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Wildfires in Greece

Friends of an Irishman who's been missing since massive wildfires broke out in Greece, say they hope...

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Ryanair announces cuts

Ryanair has announced plans to cut its services out of Dublin with hundreds of jobs now under...

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Irish couple caught up in Greek fires

Fears are growing for an Irish man caught up in the Greek wildfire disaster. 

Wednesday, 25 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

"I'm not frightened to die, but I dont want to die"- Ruth Morrissey give more powerful testimony at the High Court… t.co/YcncHgLurE

12:23 PM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

25 year old man stabbed to death in Dunmore East, Co. Waterford. A 17 year old has been arrested and is being held… t.co/hkdoukMTRV

8:10 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A wildfire in California has forced the closure of the Yosemite National Park. #3News

6:23 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Former cricketer Imran Khan and his party appear to have taken a commanding lead in Pakistan's election. But the po… t.co/lDoZ5zUXan

6:22 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

300 Ryanair flights will be grounded again today because of cabin crew strikes in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium. #3News

6:22 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Conor McGregor is due to appear to court in the US again today. He's facing charges relating to an attack on a bus… t.co/t78GtTINWI

6:22 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Donald Trump has reached a deal with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker which may avert a fu… t.co/d8SC87ujFx

6:21 AM - 26 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 -Dozens of people still missing following a series of deadly wildfires near Athens in… t.co/QB0QlPDb6E

6:20 AM - 26 Jul 18