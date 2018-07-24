Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Wednesday, 25th July

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories presented by Claire Brock

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories  

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Monday, 23 July 2018

Friday, 20 July

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Friday, 20 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

The latest news update at 10pm.

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Wednesday, 18th July

The latest news update at 10pm.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Tuesday, 17 July

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Monday, 16 July

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Monday, 16 July 2018

Friday, 13th July

The latest news update at 10pm.

Friday, 13 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

What do you say @Cristiano? @PaulByrne_1 reports as one Cork schoolboy aims high for his birthday invite list... t.co/wmTTvY0CBB

9:40 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

.@DundalkFC are getting set for their Europa League clash with AEK Larnaca tomorrow. @BernardOToole reports on a… t.co/RIUJS3OFm4

8:57 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/PjICV7j8wB

7:00 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@mccaffreymick
Follow

Thrilled that two more really talented journalists are joining @3NewsIreland. @CliodhnaRussell and @PaulQuinnNews a… t.co/DLFi8D9Rij

6:45 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@ZaraKing
Follow

#BREAKING The family of Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp confirm he has died. His wife is recovering in hospital. The c… t.co/1or54hPS87

6:16 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

GSOC's annual report says it was investigating 25 different protected disclosures from members of An Garda Síochána by the end of 2017

5:03 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

In an ever escalating dispute, @Ryanair has warned pilots it cannot rule out further job losses and fleet reduction… t.co/3eiMUG69pW

5:01 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/oG7CcAxM7K

5:00 PM - 25 Jul 18