Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

An Irish man missing in Greece since massive wildfires broke out has been confirmed dead

Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp was on honeymoon in one of the areas devastated by the flames in recent days

Ryanair Pilots' Strike

An escalation in the dispute at Ryanair. Pilots put on protective notice and another strike day...

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

High Court Action

A Limerick mother of one, who could have less than a year to live, has started a High Court action...

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Wildfires in Greece

Friends of an Irishman who's been missing since massive wildfires broke out in Greece, say they hope...

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Ryanair announces cuts

Ryanair has announced plans to cut its services out of Dublin with hundreds of jobs now under...

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Irish couple caught up in Greek fires

Fears are growing for an Irish man caught up in the Greek wildfire disaster. 

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

At least 31 dead in Pakistan

At least 31 people have been killed in a bomb blast in the city of Quetta in Pakistan.

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Greece remains on a high fire alert

A state of emergency is in place as more than 70 die in raging wildfires. 

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Ryanair Strike Continues

Another day on the picket line for Ryanair pilots - but what disruption's on the horizon for the...

Tuesday, 24 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/PjICV7j8wB

7:00 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@mccaffreymick
Follow

Thrilled that two more really talented journalists are joining @3NewsIreland. @CliodhnaRussell and @PaulQuinnNews a… t.co/DLFi8D9Rij

6:45 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@ZaraKing
Follow

#BREAKING The family of Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp confirm he has died. His wife is recovering in hospital. The c… t.co/1or54hPS87

6:16 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

GSOC's annual report says it was investigating 25 different protected disclosures from members of An Garda Síochána by the end of 2017

5:03 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

In an ever escalating dispute, @Ryanair has warned pilots it cannot rule out further job losses and fleet reduction… t.co/3eiMUG69pW

5:01 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/oG7CcAxM7K

5:00 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Ryanair pilots to take part in a fourth strike on Friday, Aug 3rd over a terms and conditions dispute with the airl… t.co/gBL94Q2uHD

12:35 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, Ryanair puts 300 staff on protective notice and announces its cutting its Dublin based fleet by… t.co/AzNIQK7NBk

12:34 PM - 25 Jul 18