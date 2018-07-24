Wednesday, 25th July

The latest national and international news stories from 3News presented by Claire Brock
Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/PjICV7j8wB
Thrilled that two more really talented journalists are joining @3NewsIreland. @CliodhnaRussell and @PaulQuinnNews a… t.co/DLFi8D9Rij
#BREAKING The family of Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp confirm he has died. His wife is recovering in hospital. The c… t.co/1or54hPS87
GSOC's annual report says it was investigating 25 different protected disclosures from members of An Garda Síochána by the end of 2017
In an ever escalating dispute, @Ryanair has warned pilots it cannot rule out further job losses and fleet reduction… t.co/3eiMUG69pW
Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/oG7CcAxM7K
Ryanair pilots to take part in a fourth strike on Friday, Aug 3rd over a terms and conditions dispute with the airl… t.co/gBL94Q2uHD
On #3News at 12.30, Ryanair puts 300 staff on protective notice and announces its cutting its Dublin based fleet by… t.co/AzNIQK7NBk