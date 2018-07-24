Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Wednesday, 25th July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Claire Brock

Monday, 23 July 2018

Sunday, 22nd July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh

Sunday, 22 July 2018

Saturday, 21st July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Michael Ryan

Saturday, 21 July 2018

Friday, 20 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 20 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - on the Brexit frontline - the embattled British Prime Minister visits...

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Wednesday, 18th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - the freed Thai boys speak for the first time about their...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Tuesday, 17 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 17 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/PjICV7j8wB

7:00 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@mccaffreymick
Follow

Thrilled that two more really talented journalists are joining @3NewsIreland. @CliodhnaRussell and @PaulQuinnNews a… t.co/DLFi8D9Rij

6:45 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@ZaraKing
Follow

#BREAKING The family of Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp confirm he has died. His wife is recovering in hospital. The c… t.co/1or54hPS87

6:16 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

GSOC's annual report says it was investigating 25 different protected disclosures from members of An Garda Síochána by the end of 2017

5:03 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@paulcolgan
Follow

In an ever escalating dispute, @Ryanair has warned pilots it cannot rule out further job losses and fleet reduction… t.co/3eiMUG69pW

5:01 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/oG7CcAxM7K

5:00 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Ryanair pilots to take part in a fourth strike on Friday, Aug 3rd over a terms and conditions dispute with the airl… t.co/gBL94Q2uHD

12:35 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, Ryanair puts 300 staff on protective notice and announces its cutting its Dublin based fleet by… t.co/AzNIQK7NBk

12:34 PM - 25 Jul 18