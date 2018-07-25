Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

At least 31 dead in Pakistan

At least 31 people have been killed in a bomb blast in the city of Quetta in Pakistan.

Ryanair announces cuts

Ryanair has announced plans to cut its services out of Dublin with hundreds of jobs now under...

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Irish couple caught up in Greek fires

Fears are growing for an Irish man caught up in the Greek wildfire disaster. 

Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Greece remains on a high fire alert

A state of emergency is in place as more than 70 die in raging wildfires. 

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Ryanair Strike Continues

Another day on the picket line for Ryanair pilots - but what disruption's on the horizon for the...

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

The Liam Miller Tribute Match

Crisis talks at GAA headquarters fail to secure a breakthrough  

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Fires in Greece

Reports from Greece are now putting the number of people killed in a series of fires, at more than...

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Ryanair strikes

Pilots at Ryanair have taken to the picket line again today with another day of strike action...

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

The partner of a 26 year old woman who died from breast cancer after an alleged delay in diagnosis awarded compensation

The partner of a 26 year old woman who died from breast cancer after an alleged delay in diagnosis and...

Tuesday, 24 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Ryanair pilots to take part in a fourth strike on Friday, Aug 3rd over a terms and conditions dispute with the airl… t.co/gBL94Q2uHD

12:35 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, Ryanair puts 300 staff on protective notice and announces its cutting its Dublin based fleet by… t.co/AzNIQK7NBk

12:34 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Ryanair pilots confirm another day of strike action. Irish-based pilots to hold a 4th day of industrial action on F… t.co/4mR6RiTz6e

12:31 PM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Ryanair plans to cut its Dublin based fleet from 30 to 24 aircraft for the winter season. Its says the decision is… t.co/5aukpj2pBr

8:36 AM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference will meet today, for the first time since 2007. The continued stalem… t.co/W5PlwWUly1

6:20 AM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An Post will issue two new stamps today, to mark the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland next month. #3News

6:19 AM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Security is tight in Pakistan today, as tens of millions of people prepare to vote in the country's elections. For… t.co/lG6rV65IcS

6:19 AM - 25 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The singer and actress Demi Lovato is in stable condition in hospital in LA after an apparent drug overdose. #3News

6:18 AM - 25 Jul 18