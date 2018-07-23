Wednesday, 25th July

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Turbulent times at Ryanair
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - May Day. May Day.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - anti social media.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin...
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.
Ryanair pilots to take part in a fourth strike on Friday, Aug 3rd over a terms and conditions dispute with the airl… t.co/gBL94Q2uHD
On #3News at 12.30, Ryanair puts 300 staff on protective notice and announces its cutting its Dublin based fleet by… t.co/AzNIQK7NBk
Ryanair pilots confirm another day of strike action. Irish-based pilots to hold a 4th day of industrial action on F… t.co/4mR6RiTz6e
Ryanair plans to cut its Dublin based fleet from 30 to 24 aircraft for the winter season. Its says the decision is… t.co/5aukpj2pBr
The British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference will meet today, for the first time since 2007. The continued stalem… t.co/W5PlwWUly1
An Post will issue two new stamps today, to mark the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland next month. #3News
Security is tight in Pakistan today, as tens of millions of people prepare to vote in the country's elections. For… t.co/lG6rV65IcS
The singer and actress Demi Lovato is in stable condition in hospital in LA after an apparent drug overdose. #3News