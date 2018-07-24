Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

The Liam Miller Tribute Match

Crisis talks at GAA headquarters fail to secure a breakthrough

 

Greece remains on a high fire alert

A state of emergency is in place as more than 70 die in raging wildfires. 

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Ryanair Strike Continues

Another day on the picket line for Ryanair pilots - but what disruption's on the horizon for the...

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Fires in Greece

Reports from Greece are now putting the number of people killed in a series of fires, at more than...

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Ryanair strikes

Pilots at Ryanair have taken to the picket line again today with another day of strike action...

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

The partner of a 26 year old woman who died from breast cancer after an alleged delay in diagnosis awarded compensation

The partner of a 26 year old woman who died from breast cancer after an alleged delay in diagnosis and...

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Breaking Their Silence

Amy McCarthy's family welcome the life sentence handed to her murderer, but say there are no winners...

Monday, 23 July 2018

Eoin Berkeley Pleads Guilty

Dublin man Eoin Berkeley pleads Guilty to raping a visiting overseas student in the city last...

Monday, 23 July 2018

Presidential Race

Gerard Craughwell says he won't be running for the Aras - and funding is a big factor  

Monday, 23 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/ldt34mukYu

7:00 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven on Be3: -Over 70 dead in Greece wildfires Gov here assisting Irish tourists -4 thousand childr… t.co/CrFA8RvDNI

6:45 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, #Ryanair pilots in Dublin are taking part in a third 24-hour strike over terms and conditions. I… t.co/Ji8B9hTp4o

5:38 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Greece Wildfires: Over 70 dead -Ryanair pilots strike latest -Crisis talks over Mi… t.co/yP5wT5BlGK

5:23 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Greece Wildfires Latest: -At least 74 people dead -26 bodies found near sea -Hundreds of people injured -3 days of national mourning

5:17 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

I'll be live from Croke Park with the latest on #LiamMiller tribute match in #the530 news @3NewsIreland shortly, wh… t.co/z0uLAcXttA

5:12 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

GAA says it will "further consider" the proposals discussed at a meeting about Liam Miller tribute.

5:05 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/hlrGcPXaTf

3:00 PM - 24 Jul 18