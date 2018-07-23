Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Claire Brock

Monday, 23 July 2018

Sunday, 22nd July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh

Sunday, 22 July 2018

Saturday, 21st July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Michael Ryan

Saturday, 21 July 2018

Friday, 20 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 20 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - on the Brexit frontline - the embattled British Prime Minister visits...

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Wednesday, 18th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - the freed Thai boys speak for the first time about their...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Tuesday, 17 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Monday, 16 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Monday, 16 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/ldt34mukYu

7:00 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven on Be3: -Over 70 dead in Greece wildfires Gov here assisting Irish tourists -4 thousand childr… t.co/CrFA8RvDNI

6:45 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 5.30, #Ryanair pilots in Dublin are taking part in a third 24-hour strike over terms and conditions. I… t.co/Ji8B9hTp4o

5:38 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Greece Wildfires: Over 70 dead -Ryanair pilots strike latest -Crisis talks over Mi… t.co/yP5wT5BlGK

5:23 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Greece Wildfires Latest: -At least 74 people dead -26 bodies found near sea -Hundreds of people injured -3 days of national mourning

5:17 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

I'll be live from Croke Park with the latest on #LiamMiller tribute match in #the530 news @3NewsIreland shortly, wh… t.co/z0uLAcXttA

5:12 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

GAA says it will "further consider" the proposals discussed at a meeting about Liam Miller tribute.

5:05 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/hlrGcPXaTf

3:00 PM - 24 Jul 18