Monday, 23 July 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Claire Brock

Sunday, 22nd July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh

Sunday, 22 July 2018

Saturday, 21st July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Michael Ryan

Saturday, 21 July 2018

Friday, 20 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 20 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - on the Brexit frontline - the embattled British Prime Minister visits...

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Wednesday, 18th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - the freed Thai boys speak for the first time about their...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Tuesday, 17 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Monday, 16 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Monday, 16 July 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team

Sunday, 15 July 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/hlrGcPXaTf

3:00 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, #Ryanair pilots in Dublin are taking part in a third 24-hour strike. I'll have more from the pi… t.co/1fjaBorSQs

12:32 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Ryanair pilots on the picket line at the airline's headquarters in Dublin. It's the 3rd day of strike action. 16 fl… t.co/Gx5FdJzHpl

12:28 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

At least 50 people have now been confirmed dead as a result of fast moving wildfires in Greece. 26 of the dead were… t.co/5N0zO5Efmt

7:47 AM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Dublin Fire Brigade says two pieces of vital equipment stolen from a fire engine in the capital at the weekend have been returned. #3News

6:26 AM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Organisers of a tribute match for the late Liam Miller will meet senior GAA officials later to discuss the Associat… t.co/OLZL34faWy

6:26 AM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The White House has confirmed that President Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of six former na… t.co/ghPer23mth

6:26 AM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Police have named the man suspected of killing two and wounding 13 others in a shooting in Toronto as 29 year old Faisal Hussain. #3News

6:25 AM - 24 Jul 18