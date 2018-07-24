The partner of a 26 year old woman who died from breast cancer after an alleged delay in diagnosis awarded compensation

The partner of a 26 year old woman who died from breast cancer after an alleged delay in diagnosis and treatment, has been awarded 600 thousand euro at the High court in the last hour.
Reports from Greece are now putting the number of people killed in a series of fires, at more than...
Pilots at Ryanair have taken to the picket line again today with another day of strike action...
Amy McCarthy's family welcome the life sentence handed to her murderer, but say there are no winners...
Dublin man Eoin Berkeley pleads Guilty to raping a visiting overseas student in the city last...
Gerard Craughwell says he won't be running for the Aras - and funding is a big factor
Profits at Ryanair have nosedived by 20% in the first three months of this year. It comes as...
A gunman is dead after injuring 14 people, killing one, in a mass shooting in Toronto
Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has declared himself out of the Presidential Election. He had...
Here's your 3pm 60 second update
Ryanair pilots in Dublin are taking part in a third 24-hour strike.
Ryanair pilots on the picket line at the airline's headquarters in Dublin. It's the 3rd day of strike action. 16 flights cancelled.
At least 50 people have now been confirmed dead as a result of fast moving wildfires in Greece. 26 of the dead were found in one location.
Dublin Fire Brigade says two pieces of vital equipment stolen from a fire engine in the capital at the weekend have been returned. #3News
Organisers of a tribute match for the late Liam Miller will meet senior GAA officials later to discuss the Association's stance on the game.
The White House has confirmed that President Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of six former national security officials.
Police have named the man suspected of killing two and wounding 13 others in a shooting in Toronto as 29 year old Faisal Hussain. #3News