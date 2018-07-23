Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Tuesday, 24th July

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - dozens killed in Greece fires

Monday, 23 July

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh.

Monday, 23 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 20 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - May Day. May Day.

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Wednesday, 18th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - anti social media.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Tuesday, 17th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin...

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Monday, 16th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.

Monday, 16 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin 

Friday, 13 July 2018

Thursday, 12 July

The lunchtime news bulletin

Thursday, 12 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/hlrGcPXaTf

3:00 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, #Ryanair pilots in Dublin are taking part in a third 24-hour strike. I'll have more from the pi… t.co/1fjaBorSQs

12:32 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Ryanair pilots on the picket line at the airline's headquarters in Dublin. It's the 3rd day of strike action. 16 fl… t.co/Gx5FdJzHpl

12:28 PM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

At least 50 people have now been confirmed dead as a result of fast moving wildfires in Greece. 26 of the dead were… t.co/5N0zO5Efmt

7:47 AM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Dublin Fire Brigade says two pieces of vital equipment stolen from a fire engine in the capital at the weekend have been returned. #3News

6:26 AM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Organisers of a tribute match for the late Liam Miller will meet senior GAA officials later to discuss the Associat… t.co/OLZL34faWy

6:26 AM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The White House has confirmed that President Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of six former na… t.co/ghPer23mth

6:26 AM - 24 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Police have named the man suspected of killing two and wounding 13 others in a shooting in Toronto as 29 year old Faisal Hussain. #3News

6:25 AM - 24 Jul 18