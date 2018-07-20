Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Monday, 23 July 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 20 July

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Friday, 20 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

The latest news update at 10pm.

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Wednesday, 18th July

The latest news update at 10pm.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Tuesday, 17 July

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Monday, 16 July

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Monday, 16 July 2018

Friday, 13th July

The latest news update at 10pm.

Friday, 13 July 2018

Tuesday, 10th July

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Monday, 9th July

The latest news update at 10pm

Monday, 09 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Ten tonight on Be3: -Dublin man guilty of raping student -2 dead in Canada gun attack -Challenger pull… t.co/MAIDdMt1cN

9:51 PM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven on Be3: -Challenger out of Aras race -Dublin man guilty of student rape -Murder victim's family… t.co/lYGnEnYLPZ

6:47 PM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 on TV3: -Family of murder victim speak out -Dublin man guilty of rape -2 dead in Toronto mass sh… t.co/olviwkyttw

5:25 PM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

Presenting @3NewsIreland at 530. Tonight: the family of Amy McCarthy speak out as boyfriend Adam O'Keeffe is jailed… t.co/WK3EjbPdUx

5:23 PM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/ckEYa2mpB2

5:20 PM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Join @ClaireBrockTV today for 3News at 5:30 on TV3 t.co/ZNr2txqghH

5:17 PM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

More from our Crime Correspondent on 3News at 5:30 t.co/y69zfpN65g

5:09 PM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3NewsIreland
Follow

We're hiring a digital journalist and an executive producer #jobfairy t.co/66DWG1AdyQ

5:01 PM - 23 Jul 18