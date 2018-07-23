Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 23 July 2018

Presidential Race

Gerard Craughwell says he won't be running for the Aras - and funding is a big factor

 

Breaking Their Silence

Amy McCarthy's family welcome the life sentence handed to her murderer, but say there are no winners...

Eoin Berkeley Pleads Guilty

Dublin man Eoin Berkeley pleads Guilty to raping a visiting overseas student in the city last...

Ryanair Strike Latest

Profits at Ryanair have nosedived by 20% in the first three months of this year. It comes as...

Toronto Shooting

A gunman is dead after injuring 14 people, killing one, in a mass shooting in Toronto

Presidential Election Latest

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has declared himself out of the Presidential Election. He had...

Man jailed for 18 years for abusing daughter

A woman has said that coming forward to report her father for abusing her, was the best thing she ever...

Man jailed for life for the murder of his girlfriend

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his girlfriend in a brutal attack after he accused...

Pilots on the picket line again as Ryanair cancels more flights

Ryanair has confirmed the cancellation of 16 more flights next week because of a planned strike by...

