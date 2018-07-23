Presidential Race

Gerard Craughwell says he won't be running for the Aras - and funding is a big factor
Amy McCarthy's family welcome the life sentence handed to her murderer, but say there are no winners...
Dublin man Eoin Berkeley pleads Guilty to raping a visiting overseas student in the city last...
Profits at Ryanair have nosedived by 20% in the first three months of this year. It comes as...
A gunman is dead after injuring 14 people, killing one, in a mass shooting in Toronto
Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has declared himself out of the Presidential Election. He had...
A woman has said that coming forward to report her father for abusing her, was the best thing she ever...
A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his girlfriend in a brutal attack after he accused...
Ryanair has confirmed the cancellation of 16 more flights next week because of a planned strike by...
