Dublin man Eoin Berkeley pleads Guilty to raping a visiting overseas student in the city last summer
Amy McCarthy's family welcome the life sentence handed to her murderer, but say there are no winners...
Gerard Craughwell says he won't be running for the Aras - and funding is a big factor
Profits at Ryanair have nosedived by 20% in the first three months of this year. It comes as...
A gunman is dead after injuring 14 people, killing one, in a mass shooting in Toronto
Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has declared himself out of the Presidential Election. He had...
A woman has said that coming forward to report her father for abusing her, was the best thing she ever...
A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his girlfriend in a brutal attack after he accused...
Ryanair has confirmed the cancellation of 16 more flights next week because of a planned strike by...
On 3News at Seven on Be3: -Challenger out of Aras race -Dublin man guilty of student rape -Murder victim's family… t.co/lYGnEnYLPZ
On 3News at 5:30 on TV3: -Family of murder victim speak out -Dublin man guilty of rape -2 dead in Toronto mass sh… t.co/olviwkyttw
Presenting @3NewsIreland at 530. Tonight: the family of Amy McCarthy speak out as boyfriend Adam O'Keeffe is jailed… t.co/WK3EjbPdUx
Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/ckEYa2mpB2
Join @ClaireBrockTV today for 3News at 5:30 on TV3 t.co/ZNr2txqghH
More from our Crime Correspondent on 3News at 5:30 t.co/y69zfpN65g
We're hiring a digital journalist and an executive producer #jobfairy t.co/66DWG1AdyQ
Your #3News 60 Second Update with @Niamhk t.co/cTbtAoax9C