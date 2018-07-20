Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 23 July 2018

Monday, 23 July

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh.

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 20 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - May Day. May Day.

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Wednesday, 18th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - anti social media.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Tuesday, 17th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin...

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Monday, 16th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.

Monday, 16 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin 

Friday, 13 July 2018

Thursday, 12 July

The lunchtime news bulletin

Thursday, 12 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin

Wednesday, 11 July 2018
Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has announced he will not contest the next Presidential election. #3News

9:51 AM - 23 Jul 18

At least 21 people have been killed and dozens are missing as a result of extreme flooding in Vietnam. #3News

7:50 AM - 23 Jul 18

President Trump has issued an angry warning to Iran, increasing tensions with the country. In a tweet, he told Pre… t.co/NyQxw4x6Xg

6:55 AM - 23 Jul 18

Researchers in the US say they've proved what many have long believed to be true - that taking a holiday can improv… t.co/jeE8xaqfHz

6:19 AM - 23 Jul 18

Tensions are high in Nicaragua, after a weekend of protests which saw civilians take to the streets to demand the c… t.co/ASHmg9Ug4C

6:18 AM - 23 Jul 18

More than two dozen people have died and ten thousand more have been hospitalised as a result of a record breaking… t.co/kDhVV65K8S

6:18 AM - 23 Jul 18

Thousands of firefighters are battling a series of wildfires in the US states of California, Oregon and Colorado. #3News

6:18 AM - 23 Jul 18

Ryanair passengers are braced for a week of disruption, as a result of strike action in Ireland and across Europe. #3News

6:17 AM - 23 Jul 18