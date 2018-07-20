Monday, 23 July

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Geraldine Lynagh.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - May Day. May Day.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - anti social media.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin...
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.
Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has announced he will not contest the next Presidential election. #3News
At least 21 people have been killed and dozens are missing as a result of extreme flooding in Vietnam. #3News
President Trump has issued an angry warning to Iran, increasing tensions with the country. In a tweet, he told Pre… t.co/NyQxw4x6Xg
Researchers in the US say they've proved what many have long believed to be true - that taking a holiday can improv… t.co/jeE8xaqfHz
Tensions are high in Nicaragua, after a weekend of protests which saw civilians take to the streets to demand the c… t.co/ASHmg9Ug4C
More than two dozen people have died and ten thousand more have been hospitalised as a result of a record breaking… t.co/kDhVV65K8S
Thousands of firefighters are battling a series of wildfires in the US states of California, Oregon and Colorado. #3News
Ryanair passengers are braced for a week of disruption, as a result of strike action in Ireland and across Europe. #3News