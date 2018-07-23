Presidential Election Latest

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has declared himself out of the Presidential Election. He had been very vocal in calling for an Election to be held, and it was thought he put himself on the ballot card.
Profits at Ryanair have nosedived by 20% in the first three months of this year. It comes as...
A gunman is dead after injuring 14 people, killing one, in a mass shooting in Toronto
A woman has said that coming forward to report her father for abusing her, was the best thing she ever...
A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his girlfriend in a brutal attack after he accused...
Ryanair has confirmed the cancellation of 16 more flights next week because of a planned strike by...
Thousands of passengers hit by strike action at Ryanair with more cancellations now on the...
Theresa May tries to kick the Brexit backstop ball back into Brussels court
Following his Helsinki summit with Donald Trump, Vladamir Putin gets a White House invite
Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has announced he will not contest the next Presidential election. #3News
At least 21 people have been killed and dozens are missing as a result of extreme flooding in Vietnam. #3News
President Trump has issued an angry warning to Iran, increasing tensions with the country. In a tweet, he told Pre… t.co/NyQxw4x6Xg
Researchers in the US say they've proved what many have long believed to be true - that taking a holiday can improv… t.co/jeE8xaqfHz
Tensions are high in Nicaragua, after a weekend of protests which saw civilians take to the streets to demand the c… t.co/ASHmg9Ug4C
More than two dozen people have died and ten thousand more have been hospitalised as a result of a record breaking… t.co/kDhVV65K8S
Thousands of firefighters are battling a series of wildfires in the US states of California, Oregon and Colorado. #3News
Ryanair passengers are braced for a week of disruption, as a result of strike action in Ireland and across Europe. #3News