Monday, 23 July 2018

Presidential Election Latest

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has declared himself out of the Presidential Election. He had been very vocal in calling for an Election to be held, and it was thought he put himself on the ballot card.

Ryanair Strike Latest

Profits at Ryanair have nosedived by 20% in the first three months of this year. It comes as...

Monday, 23 July 2018

Toronto Shooting

A gunman is dead after injuring 14 people, killing one, in a mass shooting in Toronto

Monday, 23 July 2018

Man jailed for 18 years for abusing daughter

A woman has said that coming forward to report her father for abusing her, was the best thing she ever...

Friday, 20 July 2018

Man jailed for life for the murder of his girlfriend

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of his girlfriend in a brutal attack after he accused...

Friday, 20 July 2018

Pilots on the picket line again as Ryanair cancels more flights

Ryanair has confirmed the cancellation of 16 more flights next week because of a planned strike by...

Friday, 20 July 2018

Ryanair Strike

Thousands of passengers hit by strike action at Ryanair with more cancellations now on the...

Friday, 20 July 2018

Brexit Backstop

Theresa May tries to kick the Brexit backstop ball back into Brussels court

Friday, 20 July 2018

Trump invites Putin to White House

Following his Helsinki summit with Donald Trump, Vladamir Putin gets a White House invite

Friday, 20 July 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell has announced he will not contest the next Presidential election. #3News

9:51 AM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

At least 21 people have been killed and dozens are missing as a result of extreme flooding in Vietnam. #3News

7:50 AM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

President Trump has issued an angry warning to Iran, increasing tensions with the country. In a tweet, he told Pre… t.co/NyQxw4x6Xg

6:55 AM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Researchers in the US say they've proved what many have long believed to be true - that taking a holiday can improv… t.co/jeE8xaqfHz

6:19 AM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Tensions are high in Nicaragua, after a weekend of protests which saw civilians take to the streets to demand the c… t.co/ASHmg9Ug4C

6:18 AM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

More than two dozen people have died and ten thousand more have been hospitalised as a result of a record breaking… t.co/kDhVV65K8S

6:18 AM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Thousands of firefighters are battling a series of wildfires in the US states of California, Oregon and Colorado. #3News

6:18 AM - 23 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Ryanair passengers are braced for a week of disruption, as a result of strike action in Ireland and across Europe. #3News

6:17 AM - 23 Jul 18