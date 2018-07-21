Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Sunday, 22 July 2018

Sunday, 22nd July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Geraldine Lynagh

Saturday, 21st July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Michael Ryan

Saturday, 21 July 2018

Friday, 20 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 20 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - on the Brexit frontline - the embattled British Prime Minister visits...

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Wednesday, 18th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - the freed Thai boys speak for the first time about their...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Tuesday, 17 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Monday, 16 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Monday, 16 July 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team

Sunday, 15 July 2018

Saturday, 14th July

The latest news update at 5.30pm

Saturday, 14 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Fans are urging the GAA to allow a charity soccer match take place at Pairc Ui Caoimh in Cork. Eric Clarke h… t.co/rorCKYnt1I

6:25 PM - 22 Jul 18

3News
@garethoconnor
Follow

Producing 3News at 5:30 - Brexit ‘divorce bill’ warning, Miller match controversy, UK police probe acid attack on t… t.co/Ez95LBC0VI

5:32 PM - 22 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -UK's 'divorce bill' Brexit warning -Fans lobby GAA over Miller game -Toddler injur… t.co/FVpWaU01eh

5:18 PM - 22 Jul 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 5.30 - join us for latest on #Brexit crisis, Liam Miller testimonial row, acid attack on UK to… t.co/xSZef9WCja

4:57 PM - 22 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

UK police say a 3-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a suspected acid attack in Worcester.

11:15 AM - 22 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

More than 170 politicians from Ireland and the UK have signed a letter calling for reform of Northern Ireland's abortion laws.

10:56 AM - 22 Jul 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

I'll have your final @3NewsIreland update of the morning on @SundayAMTV3 at 11am. #canadadeath #brexit #duckboat

10:48 AM - 22 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

One person has been killed after a supermarket siege in the U.S. city of Los Angeles. Suspect arrested.

10:08 AM - 22 Jul 18