Saturday, 21 July 2018

Saturday, 21st July

Saturday, 21st July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Michael Ryan

Friday, 20 July

Friday, 20 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 20 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - on the Brexit frontline - the embattled British Prime Minister visits...

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Wednesday, 18th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - the freed Thai boys speak for the first time about their...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Tuesday, 17 July

Tuesday, 17 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Monday, 16 July

Monday, 16 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Monday, 16 July 2018

3News at 5.30

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team

Sunday, 15 July 2018

Saturday, 14th July

The latest news update at 5.30pm

Saturday, 14 July 2018

Friday, 13th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - protecting the water supply. 

Friday, 13 July 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: The Galway International Arts Festival is underway, featuring theatre, music, comedy, visual art, dance, and… t.co/JyyZGSZj2u

6:07 PM - 21 Jul 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

POLL: STimes/B&A (July 5-17, MoE ±3.3%) FG 34 (+3 in 5 weeks) FF 21 (-3) SF 22 (-2) Labour 3 (-1) Inds/others 10 (… t.co/mzqHb49obI

6:05 PM - 21 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Family wiped out in U.S. tragedy -Trump hits back at 'secret tape' -Massive drugs… t.co/AStUbZh6OB

5:21 PM - 21 Jul 18

3News
@PaulByrne_1
Follow

The President of the @officialgaa & others are to seek a meeting with the Liam Miller Memorial Match committee to d… t.co/9wkPC86hCb

3:52 PM - 21 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A ceremony is taking place in Dublin to remember members of the Defence Forces who have died in the line of duty. @defenceforces

12:34 PM - 21 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Two Dutch nationals have been charged following a major seizure of cocaine from a boat in the English Channel off Cornwall.

10:17 AM - 21 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A lucky EuroMillions player in Co. Offaly is half a million euro richer today after winning the draw's top 'plus' p… t.co/MdZUJ8YOBU

10:07 AM - 21 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

We're hiring! 3News is looking for a digital journalist and a weekend editor/executive producer #jobfairy t.co/66DWG1ROqo

9:25 AM - 21 Jul 18