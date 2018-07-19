Friday, 20 July

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest news update at 10pm.
The latest news update at 10pm.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest news update at 10pm.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest news update at 10pm
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
WATCH: Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin in Dublin is looking to reunite a cuddly toy with its owner. There… t.co/PeJ4NEBMKw
WATCH: Students across the country are in the middle of their annual scramble to find somewhere to live before the… t.co/EehzIPLTnF
NEWS REPORT: A woman has said that coming forward to report her father for abusing her, was the best thing she ever… t.co/8BxhUsuhfc
On 3News at Ten tonight on Be3: -Father jailed for 18 years for abuse -Bother on the border over #Brexit -Stormy w… t.co/45FKe05xT4
We're hiring a digital journalist and an executive producer #jobfairy t.co/66DWG1AdyQ
Fancy working for 3News? We are looking for a digital journalist and executive producer to join our expanding newsr… t.co/SWw2mxWIAB
Your #3News 60 second update with @niamhk t.co/0wRAxKJeo4
On 3News at Seven on Be3: -Man jailed for 18 years for abuse -New fears of a no-deal #Brexit -17 dead after boat s… t.co/FC2RVGfbWA