Trump invites Putin to White House

Following his Helsinki summit with Donald Trump, Vladamir Putin gets a White House invite
Thousands of passengers hit by strike action at Ryanair with more cancellations now on the...
Theresa May tries to kick the Brexit backstop ball back into Brussels court
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - on the Brexit frontline - the embattled British Prime Minister visits...
British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived on the border this evening as she faces a growing...
The growing uncertainty over Theresa May's vision for pulling the UK out of the European Union, is...
Ryanair has made a fresh appeal this evening to a pilots unions ahead of a threatened strike next week.
Another crisis for the British Prime Minister who now faces a motion of no confidence ahead of a visit...
BREAKING: Ryanair is cancelling 16 flights next Tuesday, July 24th due to planned strike action by pilots based in… t.co/BdFJ2cMxhc
A second one day strike by #Ryanair pilots is taking place outside Ryanair headquarters in Dublin. 24 flights betwe… t.co/W1h0eUJdVM
The speech by @theresa_may in Belfast this morning points to a major stand-off over the border. My analysis for… t.co/z4PRxlDIGL
The White House has announced President Donald Trump is inviting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to Washingt… t.co/qBBEssMEFG
Automakers, dealers and suppliers in the US are united in opposition to President Trump's proposed tariffs on impor… t.co/sbGe8eVNn1
On 3 News at 10 - @paulcolgan is in Co. Fermanagh as Theresa May pays her first trip to the border since the UK vot… t.co/fMSxoPF2ln
Theresa May on Brexit front line in the north, Controversial new Israeli law sparks outrage & baby penguin saved at… t.co/gkxUuzHGBJ
Ryanair is calling on the FORSA trade union to call off the 3rd day of strike action by pilots in Dublin next Tuesd… t.co/Qn38os1ItP