3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - May Day. May Day.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - anti social media.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin...
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.
The lunchtime news bulletin
The lunchtime news bulletin
The lunchtime news bulletin
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Claire Brock
BREAKING: Ryanair is cancelling 16 flights next Tuesday, July 24th due to planned strike action by pilots based in… t.co/BdFJ2cMxhc
A second one day strike by #Ryanair pilots is taking place outside Ryanair headquarters in Dublin. 24 flights betwe… t.co/W1h0eUJdVM
The speech by @theresa_may in Belfast this morning points to a major stand-off over the border. My analysis for… t.co/z4PRxlDIGL
The White House has announced President Donald Trump is inviting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to Washingt… t.co/qBBEssMEFG
Automakers, dealers and suppliers in the US are united in opposition to President Trump's proposed tariffs on impor… t.co/sbGe8eVNn1
On 3 News at 10 - @paulcolgan is in Co. Fermanagh as Theresa May pays her first trip to the border since the UK vot… t.co/fMSxoPF2ln
Theresa May on Brexit front line in the north, Controversial new Israeli law sparks outrage & baby penguin saved at… t.co/gkxUuzHGBJ
Ryanair is calling on the FORSA trade union to call off the 3rd day of strike action by pilots in Dublin next Tuesd… t.co/Qn38os1ItP