Thursday, 19th July

The latest news update at 10pm.
The latest news update at 10pm.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest news update at 10pm.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest news update at 10pm
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
On 3 News at 10 - @paulcolgan is in Co. Fermanagh as Theresa May pays her first trip to the border since the UK vot… t.co/fMSxoPF2ln
Theresa May on Brexit front line in the north, Controversial new Israeli law sparks outrage & baby penguin saved at… t.co/gkxUuzHGBJ
Ryanair is calling on the FORSA trade union to call off the 3rd day of strike action by pilots in Dublin next Tuesd… t.co/Qn38os1ItP
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/qpmJVWD7I8
Breaking: a 19 year old man has been acquitted of raping another teenager after a night out in a Donegal town in March 2016 #3news
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/3BLNl18TGK
There's more confusion about what Donald Trump did or didn't mean to say to the media over alleged Russian interfer… t.co/lBMYRwVVfJ
Police in the UK say they know who carried out the nerve agent attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal… t.co/Lg1DE9nVkC