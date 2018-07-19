Government concerned over Theresa May's plan

The growing uncertainty over Theresa May's vision for pulling the UK out of the European Union, is also posing a major headache for the Government here.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - on the Brexit frontline - the embattled British Prime Minister visits...
British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived on the border this evening as she faces a growing...
Ryanair has made a fresh appeal this evening to a pilots unions ahead of a threatened strike next week.
Another crisis for the British Prime Minister who now faces a motion of no confidence ahead of a visit...
Reports of a breakthrough in the UK nerve agent case, as police identify the suspected perpetrators of...
Thousands of passengers are set to be hit as strike action at Ryanair escalates.
The 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand have been speaking about their underground ordeal for the...
Two Dublin brothers have been jailed for life for a murder described as "barbaric, horrific and...
Breaking: a 19 year old man has been acquitted of raping another teenager after a night out in a Donegal town in March 2016 #3news
There's more confusion about what Donald Trump did or didn't mean to say to the media over alleged Russian interfer… t.co/lBMYRwVVfJ
Police in the UK say they know who carried out the nerve agent attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal… t.co/Lg1DE9nVkC
Some holiday makers planning to travel to or from Spain, Portugal or Belgium with Ryanair next week will face cancellations.