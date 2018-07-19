Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Theresa May has arrived on the border this evening

British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived on the border this evening as she faces a growing political rebellion over her plans for Brexit.  

Thursday, 19th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - on the Brexit frontline - the embattled British Prime Minister visits...

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Government concerned over Theresa May's plan

The growing uncertainty over Theresa May's vision for pulling the UK out of the European Union, is...

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Ryanair strikes

Ryanair has made a fresh appeal this evening to a pilots unions ahead of a threatened strike next week.

Thursday, 19 July 2018

May Day

Another crisis for the British Prime Minister who now faces a motion of no confidence ahead of a visit...

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Poisoned perfume?

Reports of a breakthrough in the UK nerve agent case, as police identify the suspected perpetrators of...

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Air wage rage

Thousands of passengers are set to be hit as strike action at Ryanair escalates.

Thursday, 19 July 2018

The 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand have been speaking about their ordeal for the first time

The 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand have been speaking about their underground ordeal for the...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Two Dublin brothers have been jailed for life

Two Dublin brothers have been jailed for life for a murder described as "barbaric, horrific and...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Theresa May on Brexit front line in the north, Controversial new Israeli law sparks outrage & baby penguin saved at… t.co/gkxUuzHGBJ

6:59 PM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

Ryanair is calling on the FORSA trade union to call off the 3rd day of strike action by pilots in Dublin next Tuesd… t.co/Qn38os1ItP

5:59 PM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/qpmJVWD7I8

4:59 PM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Follow

Breaking: a 19 year old man has been acquitted of raping another teenager after a night out in a Donegal town in March 2016 #3news

3:21 PM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/3BLNl18TGK

2:59 PM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

There's more confusion about what Donald Trump did or didn't mean to say to the media over alleged Russian interfer… t.co/lBMYRwVVfJ

6:41 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Police in the UK say they know who carried out the nerve agent attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal… t.co/Lg1DE9nVkC

6:41 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Some holiday makers planning to travel to or from Spain, Portugal or Belgium with Ryanair next week will face cancellations.

6:40 AM - 19 Jul 18