Thursday, 19th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - on the Brexit frontline - the embattled British Prime Minister visits the border as her political troubles grow back home.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - the freed Thai boys speak for the first time about their...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - protecting the water supply.
Footage of the dramatic cave rescue in Thailand as the boys are seen in good spirits in hospital.
Theresa May on Brexit front line in the north, Controversial new Israeli law sparks outrage & baby penguin saved at… t.co/gkxUuzHGBJ
Ryanair is calling on the FORSA trade union to call off the 3rd day of strike action by pilots in Dublin next Tuesd… t.co/Qn38os1ItP
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/qpmJVWD7I8
Breaking: a 19 year old man has been acquitted of raping another teenager after a night out in a Donegal town in March 2016 #3news
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/3BLNl18TGK
There's more confusion about what Donald Trump did or didn't mean to say to the media over alleged Russian interfer… t.co/lBMYRwVVfJ
Police in the UK say they know who carried out the nerve agent attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal… t.co/Lg1DE9nVkC
Some holiday makers planning to travel to or from Spain, Portugal or Belgium with Ryanair next week will face cancellations.