Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Thursday, 19th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - May Day. May Day.

Wednesday, 18th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - anti social media.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Tuesday, 17th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin...

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Monday, 16th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.

Monday, 16 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin 

Friday, 13 July 2018

Thursday, 12 July

The lunchtime news bulletin

Thursday, 12 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin

Wednesday, 11 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Claire Brock 

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Claire Brock

Monday, 09 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

There's more confusion about what Donald Trump did or didn't mean to say to the media over alleged Russian interfer… t.co/lBMYRwVVfJ

6:41 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Police in the UK say they know who carried out the nerve agent attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal… t.co/Lg1DE9nVkC

6:41 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Some holiday makers planning to travel to or from Spain, Portugal or Belgium with Ryanair next week will face cancellations.

6:40 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit Northern Ireland today.

6:40 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Communications Minister Denis Naughten will meet Facebook executives in New York today over online content revelations.

6:40 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Turkey has lifted the nationwide state of emergency imposed after a failed coup attempt 2 years ago.

6:39 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 10 - Government announces first major steps for a post #Brexit era - 1,000 customs officers and veteri… t.co/6qEWkjazNS

9:45 PM - 18 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/yWEsgWbO6q

6:59 PM - 18 Jul 18