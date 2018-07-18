Thursday, 19th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - May Day. May Day.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - anti social media.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin...
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Claire Brock
There's more confusion about what Donald Trump did or didn't mean to say to the media over alleged Russian interfer… t.co/lBMYRwVVfJ
Police in the UK say they know who carried out the nerve agent attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal… t.co/Lg1DE9nVkC
Some holiday makers planning to travel to or from Spain, Portugal or Belgium with Ryanair next week will face cancellations.
British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit Northern Ireland today.
Communications Minister Denis Naughten will meet Facebook executives in New York today over online content revelations.
Turkey has lifted the nationwide state of emergency imposed after a failed coup attempt 2 years ago.
On 3 News at 10 - Government announces first major steps for a post #Brexit era - 1,000 customs officers and veteri… t.co/6qEWkjazNS
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/yWEsgWbO6q