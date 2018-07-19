Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

If you would like to find out more, please read our updated Cookies Policy. You can also find more information in our updated Privacy Policy.

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Air wage rage

Thousands of passengers are set to be hit as strike action at Ryanair escalates.

May Day

Another crisis for the British Prime Minister who now faces a motion of no confidence ahead of a visit...

Thursday, 19 July 2018

Poisoned perfume?

Reports of a breakthrough in the UK nerve agent case, as police identify the suspected perpetrators of...

Thursday, 19 July 2018

The 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand have been speaking about their ordeal for the first time

The 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand have been speaking about their underground ordeal for the...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Two Dublin brothers have been jailed for life

Two Dublin brothers have been jailed for life for a murder described as "barbaric, horrific and...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Communications Minister Denis Naughten is meeting with Facebook management tomorrow

The Communications Minister Denis Naughten is meeting with Facebook management tomorrow in New York,...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Anti social media

Calls for increased regulation after an undercover investigation at Facebook.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Re-start your search engines

Google pays a multi billion euro price, after the EU hands down a record breaking fine over its...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Setting the record straight

Cliff Richard awarded damages after winning his privacy case against the BBC.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

There's more confusion about what Donald Trump did or didn't mean to say to the media over alleged Russian interfer… t.co/lBMYRwVVfJ

6:41 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Police in the UK say they know who carried out the nerve agent attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal… t.co/Lg1DE9nVkC

6:41 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Some holiday makers planning to travel to or from Spain, Portugal or Belgium with Ryanair next week will face cancellations.

6:40 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit Northern Ireland today.

6:40 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Communications Minister Denis Naughten will meet Facebook executives in New York today over online content revelations.

6:40 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Turkey has lifted the nationwide state of emergency imposed after a failed coup attempt 2 years ago.

6:39 AM - 19 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 10 - Government announces first major steps for a post #Brexit era - 1,000 customs officers and veteri… t.co/6qEWkjazNS

9:45 PM - 18 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/yWEsgWbO6q

6:59 PM - 18 Jul 18