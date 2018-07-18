Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Communications Minister Denis Naughten is meeting with Facebook management tomorrow

The Communications Minister Denis Naughten is meeting with Facebook management tomorrow in New York, while accusing the social network "of failing to meet the standards, the public rightly expects of it."

Two Dublin brothers have been jailed for life

Two Dublin brothers have been jailed for life for a murder described as "barbaric, horrific and...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Anti social media

Calls for increased regulation after an undercover investigation at Facebook.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Re-start your search engines

Google pays a multi billion euro price, after the EU hands down a record breaking fine over its...

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Setting the record straight

Cliff Richard awarded damages after winning his privacy case against the BBC.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

More travel misery for Ryanair passengers

Ryanair has confirmed the cancellation of more than 20 flights on Friday because of the second 24 hour...

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Donald Trump flies home into a political storm

President Donald Trump is facing a heated meeting with members of Congress keen to seek explanations...

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Taoiseach says the UK appears to have moved away from its most recent Brexit position

The Taoiseach says the UK appears to be moving away from its most recent Brexit position.

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Something's Gotta Change

Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin summit in Finland.

Tuesday, 17 July 2018
