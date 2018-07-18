The 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand have been speaking about their ordeal for the first time

The 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand have been speaking about their underground ordeal for the first time, and re-living the moment rescuers found them.
Two Dublin brothers have been jailed for life for a murder described as "barbaric, horrific and...
The Communications Minister Denis Naughten is meeting with Facebook management tomorrow in New York,...
Calls for increased regulation after an undercover investigation at Facebook.
Google pays a multi billion euro price, after the EU hands down a record breaking fine over its...
Cliff Richard awarded damages after winning his privacy case against the BBC.
Ryanair has confirmed the cancellation of more than 20 flights on Friday because of the second 24 hour...
President Donald Trump is facing a heated meeting with members of Congress keen to seek explanations...
The Taoiseach says the UK appears to be moving away from its most recent Brexit position.
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/yWEsgWbO6q
Fallout from the #Dispatches Facebook undercover investigation. @RCarrollTV3 reports, and @paulcolgan on why anothe… t.co/eYDrpmhJhf
"barbaric, horrific and savage" - the jailing of two brothers for life for murder. Report by @LauraHoganTV3 is comi… t.co/qriM2HmnyX
On 3 News at 7; - Two Dublin brothers jailed for life for 'barbaric, horrific and savage' murder #ThaiCaveRescue -… t.co/7FoYnPH3ou
On #3News at 5.30, €3 million worth of drugs seized in Dublin by Gardai and customs officers after a van was stoppe… t.co/mT4qD1Qav9
Dublin brothers jailed for life over Neil Reilly murder, Facebook & Google in the spotlight and Thai boys hold pres… t.co/kBDopUNhRd
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/QH1QTa0y5w
Brothers Dean and Jason Bradley jailed for life over the “barbaric, savage and brutal” murder of Neil Reilly last y… t.co/9p2eIev54l