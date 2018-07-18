Setting the record straight

Cliff Richard awarded damages after winning his privacy case against the BBC.
Calls for increased regulation after an undercover investigation at Facebook.
Google pays a multi billion euro price, after the EU hands down a record breaking fine over its...
Ryanair has confirmed the cancellation of more than 20 flights on Friday because of the second 24 hour...
President Donald Trump is facing a heated meeting with members of Congress keen to seek explanations...
The Taoiseach says the UK appears to be moving away from its most recent Brexit position.
Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin summit in Finland.
The great divide as Ryanair confirms more flight cancellations.
More border questions as Theresa May battles revolting Brexiteers.
Brothers Dean and Jason Bradley jailed for life over the “barbaric, savage and brutal” murder of Neil Reilly last y… t.co/9p2eIev54l
The Cabinet is due to hold a meeting in the ancestral home of Daniel O'Connell in County Kerry today.
There was more political drama in Britain last night, where Prime Minister Theresa May narrowly survived another key vote on Brexit.
Two people have died after a boating tragedy off the coast of Donegal.
A two-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car at Silverbridge in Bray, Co. Wicklow yesterday.
Donald Trump has attempted to take the heat out of the reaction to his summit with Vladimir Putin by claiming he mi… t.co/T89m42EimJ
The 12 boys and their football coach who were rescued from a cave in Thailand last week are due to leave hospital t… t.co/JVxBg2pccX
Today is the 100th anniversary of the birth of former South African President Nelson Mandela.