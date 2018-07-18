Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Setting the record straight

Cliff Richard awarded damages after winning his privacy case against the BBC.

Anti social media

Calls for increased regulation after an undercover investigation at Facebook.

Re-start your search engines

Google pays a multi billion euro price, after the EU hands down a record breaking fine over its...

More travel misery for Ryanair passengers

Ryanair has confirmed the cancellation of more than 20 flights on Friday because of the second 24 hour...

Donald Trump flies home into a political storm

President Donald Trump is facing a heated meeting with members of Congress keen to seek explanations...

Taoiseach says the UK appears to have moved away from its most recent Brexit position

The Taoiseach says the UK appears to be moving away from its most recent Brexit position.

Something's Gotta Change

Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin summit in Finland.

More flight cancellations

The great divide as Ryanair confirms more flight cancellations.

Alternative Ulster

More border questions as Theresa May battles revolting Brexiteers.  

3News
@LauraHoganTV3
Brothers Dean and Jason Bradley jailed for life over the “barbaric, savage and brutal” murder of Neil Reilly last y… t.co/9p2eIev54l

12:28 PM - 18 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
The Cabinet is due to hold a meeting in the ancestral home of Daniel O'Connell in County Kerry today.

6:30 AM - 18 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
There was more political drama in Britain last night, where Prime Minister Theresa May narrowly survived another key vote on Brexit.

6:30 AM - 18 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Two people have died after a boating tragedy off the coast of Donegal.

6:29 AM - 18 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
A two-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car at Silverbridge in Bray, Co. Wicklow yesterday.

6:28 AM - 18 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Donald Trump has attempted to take the heat out of the reaction to his summit with Vladimir Putin by claiming he mi… t.co/T89m42EimJ

6:28 AM - 18 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
The 12 boys and their football coach who were rescued from a cave in Thailand last week are due to leave hospital t… t.co/JVxBg2pccX

6:28 AM - 18 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland
Today is the 100th anniversary of the birth of former South African President Nelson Mandela.

6:28 AM - 18 Jul 18