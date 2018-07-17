Wednesday, 18th July

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - anti social media.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin...
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.
The lunchtime news bulletin
The lunchtime news bulletin
The lunchtime news bulletin
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Claire Brock
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Claire Brock
The lunchtime news bulletin.
Brothers Dean and Jason Bradley jailed for life over the “barbaric, savage and brutal” murder of Neil Reilly last y… t.co/9p2eIev54l
The Cabinet is due to hold a meeting in the ancestral home of Daniel O'Connell in County Kerry today.
There was more political drama in Britain last night, where Prime Minister Theresa May narrowly survived another key vote on Brexit.
Two people have died after a boating tragedy off the coast of Donegal.
A two-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car at Silverbridge in Bray, Co. Wicklow yesterday.
Donald Trump has attempted to take the heat out of the reaction to his summit with Vladimir Putin by claiming he mi… t.co/T89m42EimJ
The 12 boys and their football coach who were rescued from a cave in Thailand last week are due to leave hospital t… t.co/JVxBg2pccX
Today is the 100th anniversary of the birth of former South African President Nelson Mandela.