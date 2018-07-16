Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Sunday, 15 July 2018

Saturday, 14 July 2018

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - protecting the water supply. 

Friday, 13 July 2018

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Footage of the dramatic cave rescue in Thailand as the boys are seen in good spirits in hospital.

Wednesday, 11 July 2018

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - ready for another term in the Aras. President Michael D Higgins...

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - British Brexit plans thrown into chaos.

Monday, 09 July 2018
Cocaine use in Ireland is back to boom time levels. A new harm reduction campaign has been launched to give advice… t.co/pUc6FD7i2c

5:41 PM - 17 Jul 18

Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/EuOXzyBbQD

5:00 PM - 17 Jul 18

Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/eTs5UO28vU

3:00 PM - 17 Jul 18

Donald Trump has been branded a traitor and a disgrace for ignoring the word of his own intelligence organisations… t.co/YElvomAACy

6:41 AM - 17 Jul 18

Two men are still being detained by Gardai after a loaded gun was found following a stop and search operation in Dublin.

6:41 AM - 17 Jul 18

More water restrictions came into place in the Greater Dublin area overnight, with pressure reduced from 10pm to 5am.

6:38 AM - 17 Jul 18

Theresa May's Government has scraped a Brexit vote win in the House of Commons by just 3 votes.

6:38 AM - 17 Jul 18

The EU and Japan will today sign a free trade deal that the European Commission says sends a signal to the world th… t.co/e89GGXtZR2

6:38 AM - 17 Jul 18