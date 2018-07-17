Donald Trump flies home into a political storm

President Donald Trump is facing a heated meeting with members of Congress keen to seek explanations for his media performance after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Ryanair has confirmed the cancellation of more than 20 flights on Friday because of the second 24 hour...
The Taoiseach says the UK appears to be moving away from its most recent Brexit position.
Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin summit in Finland.
The great divide as Ryanair confirms more flight cancellations.
More border questions as Theresa May battles revolting Brexiteers.
The first in a new round of night time water restrictions come into force in a few hours on the East...
A security worker has said his family will never forget their terror at being kidnapped as part of a...
A man has pleaded guilty to four counts of attempting to murder four children in Wicklow in June of...
Cocaine use in Ireland is back to boom time levels. A new harm reduction campaign has been launched to give advice… t.co/pUc6FD7i2c
Donald Trump has been branded a traitor and a disgrace for ignoring the word of his own intelligence organisations… t.co/YElvomAACy
Two men are still being detained by Gardai after a loaded gun was found following a stop and search operation in Dublin.
More water restrictions came into place in the Greater Dublin area overnight, with pressure reduced from 10pm to 5am.
Theresa May's Government has scraped a Brexit vote win in the House of Commons by just 3 votes.
The EU and Japan will today sign a free trade deal that the European Commission says sends a signal to the world th… t.co/e89GGXtZR2