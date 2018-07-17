More travel misery for Ryanair passengers

Ryanair has confirmed the cancellation of more than 20 flights on Friday because of the second 24 hour stoppage planned by pilots.
President Donald Trump is facing a heated meeting with members of Congress keen to seek explanations...
The Taoiseach says the UK appears to be moving away from its most recent Brexit position.
Trump returns home to a storm of protest following the Putin summit in Finland.
More border questions as Theresa May battles revolting Brexiteers.
The first in a new round of night time water restrictions come into force in a few hours on the East...
A security worker has said his family will never forget their terror at being kidnapped as part of a...
A man has pleaded guilty to four counts of attempting to murder four children in Wicklow in June of...
Two men are still being detained by Gardai after a loaded gun was found following a stop and search operation in Dublin.
More water restrictions came into place in the Greater Dublin area overnight, with pressure reduced from 10pm to 5am.
Theresa May's Government has scraped a Brexit vote win in the House of Commons by just 3 votes.
