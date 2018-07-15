Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 16 July 2018

Monday, 16 July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team

Sunday, 15 July 2018

Saturday, 14th July

The latest news update at 5.30pm

Saturday, 14 July 2018

Friday, 13th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - protecting the water supply. 

Friday, 13 July 2018

Thursday, 12th July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Claire Brock

Thursday, 12 July 2018

Wednesday, 11th July

Footage of the dramatic cave rescue in Thailand as the boys are seen in good spirits in hospital.

Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Tuesday, 10th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - ready for another term in the Aras. President Michael D Higgins...

Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Monday, 9th July

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - British Brexit plans thrown into chaos.

Monday, 09 July 2018

Sunday, 8th July

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 08 July 2018
3News
@3newsireland


Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/5M51amY8Qm

7:00 PM - 16 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland


On 3News at Seven with @ClaireBrockTV on Be3 -Trump/Putin Helsinki summit -4 jailed over kidnapping family -New w… t.co/vAS06vo84k

6:51 PM - 16 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland


Here's your latest @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/OxSF5JCJlO

5:04 PM - 16 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland


Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/MCgFTyVrfY

3:00 PM - 16 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland


An historic summit takes place today between US President Donald Trump and the Russian President Vladimir Putin in… t.co/jfokAc9eNN

6:09 AM - 16 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland


Fresh water restrictions will come into place this evening across the greater Dublin area.

6:09 AM - 16 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland


Nearly 200 migrants landed in the Italian port of Pozzallo in Siciliy early this morning.

6:01 AM - 16 Jul 18

3News
@3newsireland


There were clashes on the streets of Paris last night after France beat Croatia to win the World Cup.

6:00 AM - 16 Jul 18