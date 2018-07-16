Let us entertain you! We use cookies to ensure we can continue to deliver a personalised service, just for you. This is why we and our trusted Commerce Partners use 'cookies' to remember and store information about how you use our site.

Monday, 16 July 2018

Man pleads guilty to four counts of attempted murder

A man has pleaded guilty to four counts of attempting to murder four children in Wicklow in June of 2016. 

Water pressure reductions on the East Coast tonight

The first in a new round of night time water restrictions come into force in a few hours on the East...

Monday, 16 July 2018

Dublin family's fight for justice following kidnapping comes to an end

A security worker has said his family will never forget their terror at being kidnapped as part of a...

Monday, 16 July 2018

Trump meets Putin

Spies, lies and the ties that bind, as Trump meets Putin for talks in Helsinki.

Monday, 16 July 2018

Under pressure

More water cuts coming, as the drought is set to continue.

Monday, 16 July 2018

We can be heroes

Celebrations across France after the country claims its second world cup crown.

Monday, 16 July 2018

Water restrictions

Irish Water has revealed its latest plan to protect water supplies to more than a million people on...

Friday, 13 July 2018

Fire on Bray Head

Fire crews are still tackling the blaze on Bray Head.

Friday, 13 July 2018

Fire in Cork

Two firefighters were injured while tackling a major blaze at a sawmill in Co Cork.

Friday, 13 July 2018
